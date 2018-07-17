Housefull 4: Farah Khan makes the Queen dance to her tunes

As the entire star cast of Housefull 4 has gone to London to kickstart shooting for the movie, director Sajid Khan’s choreographer-turned-director sister Farah Khan makes the Queen dance to her tunes.

Okay, for those uninitiated, the Queen in this picture isn’t a queen in real life, but is only for reel. She essayed the character of The Queen of England in the first instalment of the comic franchise. In the movie, she had a miniscule role to play as she rewards Krishna’s (Arjun Rampal) character in the Royal Palace that follows confusion and laughter.

She wasn’t a part of the second and third part and is now back in the fourth instalment. And Farah Khan, in her own words, has made the queen dance this time, so it’s going to be fun to see the sequence where the Queen of England breaks into a dance. Quite a rare sight to witness.

Speaking of the star cast, well, Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh are a constant throughout all the four parts, and the new stars in this one include Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan is back to don the director’s hat whereas Sajid Nadiadwala is back as the producer. The movie is slated to release during Diwali 2019.