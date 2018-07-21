Housefull 4: It's a WRAP for the London schedule of Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer

And, it's a wrap! The Housefull 4 gang who have been livin’ it up in London, had a rather sweet end to their location schedule. The team, it seems, gorged themselves with not one, but two delicious looking cakes. Kriti Kharbanda is a woman with great control over her desires as she stayed away from digging in. Instead she gave fans a peek into the celebrations.

There can’t be too much cake, can there?!

Riteish Deshmukh also shared a video, announcing the wrap.

Housefull 4 boasts of an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Boman Irani and Chunky Panday. That makes it a totally dazzling show.

While the team is excited for the fourth edition of the film, it’s especially special for the two Kritis, both of whom consider this a big break. "Being a part of Housefull is a privilege. Every time I have met Sajid, he tells me, 'Kriti, you are going to have a blast on the set.' I'm looking forward to working with Akshay sir," Kriti Sanon said.

Kriti Kharbanda, on the other hand, has been intensely prepping for the role. Among other sessions she’s taking, we hear the actress is taking pole dance lessons too. While we’re not sure if there will be pole dancing in the film, Kriti swears by its benefits. "Pole dancing is a great way to enhance your fitness level and also your dancing abilities. It is something I haven't done before but I'm really enjoying the process,' she told DNA.

The film currently has a release date of 26th October 2019 and fans can’t wait to ROFL.