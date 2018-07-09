Housefull 4: Kriti Sanon feels 'privileged' to be a part of the comedy franchise

The Housefull gang is back with a bang and also has a new addition. Kriti Sanon is the latest one to join the team for its fourth instalment. The Raabta star, who is all set to commence her shoot in London, feels ‘privileged’ to be a part of the comedy franchise. The actress, in a recent interview, also said that she is ‘looking forward’ to work with Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar.

"Being a part of Housefull is a privilege. Every time I have met Sajid, he tells me, 'Kriti, you are going to have a blast on the set.' I'm looking forward to working with Akshay sir,” she quoted to Mid-day.

The film, which will also marks the duo’s first collaboration, will bring back Sajid Khan as the director. The first and the second instalment were directed by him, but for the third one, the makers had roped in director duo Sajid-Farhad.

Meanwhile, Kriti recently wrapped up the shooting of Rohit Jugraj’s Arjun Patiala, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The actress will be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat, a film based on the third battle of Panipat. She also reportedly has Nitesh Tiwari’s untitled next, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi, opposite Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.