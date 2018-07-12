Housefull 4: Nana Patekar replacing Sanjay Dutt? Here's the truth

Housefull franchise has entertained us thrice in a row now. While From John Abraham to Abhishek Bachchan, there have been on and off new entrants in this slapstick comedy, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh's constant presence has constantly ensured oodles of entertainment. The fourth instalment is on, and the expectations are no different. However, with big names comes a big share of rumours as well. One report doing the rounds is that Sanjay Dutt who was a part of the movie and has walked out, with Nana Patekar taking his place.

Birdies were chirping around saying Dutt had hiked his fee due to the humongous success of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. And reports stated that because of the same, the star left the Housefull makers high and dry as he walked out of the movie.

However, the producers have now come forth and rubbished all such reports. According to them, they had never approached Dutt in the first place, and Nana was always the first choice for the role. They also went on to say that an official announcement is on the cards about Nana Patekar joining the cast, and will be joining everyone in London soon.

Well, this clears up the matter then.