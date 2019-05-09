Housefull 4: Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes onboard as a ‘surprise’ element

Divya Ramnani May 09 2019, 12.26 pm May 09 2019, 12.26 pm

The fourth instalment to Sajid Nadiadwala’s comedy franchise Housefull is all set to hit the big screens in a couple of months from now. It was only recently that Akshay Kumar and others announced the film’s completion, but the makers are leaving no stone unturned to add to its buzz. Now, there has been an interesting addition to the film’s cast. The very talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in by the makers for a special appearance. Nawazuddin’s history with comedies hasn’t really been good. His last comedy film was Freaky Ali, which was a dud at the box office. Now, it looks like the actor is back to experiment with this genre and what better option than a film like Housefull 4?

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Sacred Games actor will be seen in a special song that is to be filmed along with the entire cast of Housefull 4. He will be playing a baba’s role, who lives in a den with his disciples. A source close to the film’s production house told the daily, “This time, the bunch will be joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a baba living in a den with 300 disciples. Nawaz will make a special appearance in the song with all the six actors and around 500 back-up dancers. Farhan (Samji, director) and his team have been working on the song for over two weeks and will film in by the month end.” The source further added that Nawazuddin’s character will bring an "important twist in the plot."

Apart from Nawazuddin, the popular father-daughter duo of Johnny Lever and Jamie Lever, too, will be joining the cast of Housefull 4 in key roles. With such fun additions, we can only imagine the kind of madness that shall unfold on the big screens!

Housefull 4 also stars Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Dagubbati, Kriti Kharbanda and the regulars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The premise of the film revolves around the concept of reincarnation. It is slated to release on Diwali 2019 and is also expected to release in a 3D format.