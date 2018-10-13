Housefull 4: Sajid Khan out, Farhad Samji in, shoot to resume soon

Filmmaking is an expensive affair. So when Housefull 4 got entangled in #MeToo controversies thanks to director Sajid Khan and actor Nana Patekar, the film’s lead Akshay Kumar cancelled shoot till proper measures were taken by the film’s management.

Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna has also tweeted against the scandal and asked the makers of the film to make some concrete changes.

Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on. — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 12, 2018

Sajid Khan was subsequently dropped from the film and Nana Patekar also chose to step down in a statement released by his son. It has now been revealed that Farhad Samji will be directing the remaining of the laugh riot. Samji has earlier co-directed Housefull 3 and will start work immediately. We also hear that the makers of the film are in a rush to begin the shoot and are willing to get it back on track as early as tomorrow.

Sajid Khan meanwhile has remained silent on the many accusations made by women on how he had abused them both mentally and sexually. His former assistant director Sonali Chopra wrote an elaborate piece for a blogging site while journalist Karishma Upadhyay along with Bipasha Basu have shared their experiences with the comic turned director.