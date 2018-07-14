Housefull 4 shoot kicks off in style in London – view pics

The madness of the Housefull franchise has finally begun In London. Directed by Sajid Khan who makes a comeback to the laughter riot franchise in the fourth installment will be the captain of the ship. Sajid is joined by his sister Farah Khan in London who is also an integral part of the film.

Taking to Instagram, the director and choreographer shared pictures from the sets where the team is busy shooting the song ‘May I say in London’. First she posed with the leading ladies of the film Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, all dressed to kill. The caption of the picture by Farah was a catchy one, With the lovely ladies of #Housefull4..who really DO get along.. coz heroines fighting is sooooo passe.

On the other hand she also posed with the leading men of the film. Farah is seen posing with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol who is the new entry in the franchise after making a comeback in Bollywood with Race 3.

Talking about the film, reportedly the fourth installment is based on the theme of reincarnation. The first two installments of the Housefull franchise scored decently at the box office whereas the third part failed miserably.