Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 has been in the news for quite some time. Following the #MeToo movement, filmmaker Sajid Khan and veteran Nana Patekar, took an exit from this film. However, amidst the controversies, the team carried on the shooting with much zeal. And finally, it’s a wrap! The team of this much-talked wrapped up the shoot on Tuesday and Akshay took to his social media to announce the same.

The Khiladi shared a beaming picture of the entire cast who can be seen decked up in their ethnic best. It features Akshay with Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey and Rana Daggubati along with Sajid Nadiadwala, choreographer Ahmed Khan and director Farhad Samji. The main leads Akshay and Kriti, however, stand as the odd ones in casuals. Dressed in white tee and blue denims, the two can be seen in coordinating outfits.

The film is the fourth instalment of the Housefull series and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It has been shot in Mumbai, London and Rajasthan and is reportedly based on the concept of reincarnation.

Also featuring Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles, it’s slated for a Diwali 2019 release.

