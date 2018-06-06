How an old letter from Sunil Dutt became a 'divine intervention' for Paresh Rawal

Makers are gradually revealing first looks of actors from Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Right from Ranbir Kapoor who plays the titular role to Manisha Koirala (plays Nargis) and Paresh Rawal (plays Sunil Dutt), everyone is at their convincing best. Rajkumar Hirani has an eye for the most perfect casting, his earlier films are proof. But there's a fascinating story behind Paresh Rawal coming on board!

Proud to be playing #Sanju's father! Taking u through emotional bond of this fatherson duo. Trailer in 4 days . pic.twitter.com/Ffqq6KsKf3 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 26, 2018

In a conversation with The Indian Express, he revealed about receiving a letter from late Dutt Sahab, just on the day he passed away.

“On May 25, 2005, I was shooting for a movie and I called up home to say that I will be late today. And during the shooting, we got to know that Dutt Sahab has passed away, so I called up my wife and said I will come a bit late because Dutt Sahab has passed away and I am going to his house. She then told me that there is a letter for you from him (Sunil Dutt). I asked her what the letter was and she said it is for wishing you a happy birthday. I told her that my birthday is on May 30, which is five days away but she said the letter is for you and she even read it to me. I was so surprised. Why would Dutt Sahab send me a birthday letter five days before my birthday? And we have never exchanged any holiday greetings in the past – be it Diwali or Christmas – so why would he write to me?” he said.

So many years down the lane, in January 2017, he was going to meet Hirani for the narration of Sanju. He asked his wife for a couple of his old documents. Along with them, the old letter was also found.

“See, usually you don’t keep birthday cards for 12 years, you discard them. You forget about them, but that letter was there with all my important documents and it was again found on the same day Rajkumar Hirani narrated the Sanju role to me. It is like a divine intervention. I showed that letter to Rajkumar Hirani later," the actor exclaimed.

Some coincidences are stunning, indeed!

Praises poured in galore for the trailer of Sanju, as soon as it released. The film is set to hit theatres on June 29.