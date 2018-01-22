How Farhan Akhtar voiced the ordeal of the poor apes

On Friday, the minister of state for Human Resource Development Satyapal Singh claimed Darwin’s theory of evolution is “scientifically wrong”. He argued that since no one saw “an ape turning into a man”, modern biology textbooks should be changed to rectify the information. This is not the first time that any high-ranking members of the Bharatiya Janata Party have struggled to accept scientific facts as fact. Last year, around this time, the Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani said that cows are the only animals that inhale and exhale oxygen as per some 'research magazine'.

Our ancestors nowhere mentioned they saw ape turning into man. Darwin's theory (evolution of man) is scientifically wrong & needs to be changed in schools & colleges. Since the time man was seen on earth, he has been a man & will remain a man: Union Min Satyapal Singh (19.1.18) pic.twitter.com/7QthNeQt5B — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018

Since we belong to a civilisation that invented aircrafts and plastic surgery (courtesy, BJP), Twitter had to interpret the humour in this. Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar gave voice to the poor-apes-ordeal.

Breaking - Apes join protest against Darwin’s Origin of Species. They deny any involvement in the existence of certain homosapiens. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 21, 2018

Akhtar was not the only one. While Singh’s comments did find some supporters, most of the Twitterati seemed to be akin to Farhan’s viewpoint – they empathized with the apes.

Hon’ble Min may be correct in his Counter Darwanianism that perhaps no oral or written history empirically records apes turning into men but in recent times metaphorically speaking we have seen men turning/behaving like 🦍apes.That should be recorded🔇🎩 https://t.co/pqRvuuOWbR — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) January 21, 2018

There is an alternate universe "Sanghi Vishwa" out there, populated by Sanghis. Darwin's theory - wrong. Indian Cows exhale oxygen. Modi's infamous -'Ganesha is an example of ancient plastic surgery', etc. @htTweets https://t.co/8ktGoRMOKt — Ranjit Kumar (@RanjitOne) January 20, 2018

So even Darwin’s theory of evolution is wrong as per this Minister. What else is wrong Mr. Minister? Hope we our degrees are not nullified on the pretext that the text books we studied were all wrong? @Vishj05 @Subytweets @Vinivixen @googly69 https://t.co/CENzgWcN1C — Vipul Bagga (@vipul_bagga) January 20, 2018

Congrats on the BJP joining the eminent company of Islamists and creationists on this issue. — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) January 20, 2018

What is interesting is that most making jokes on Satyapal Singh's 'unscientific' views on Darwin are either Arts students or from shoddy colleges where they mug textbooks to pass in 'science'. It was not in their exams that theories are never conclusive. — Sanjeev Newar (@followsanjeev) January 20, 2018

This guy is a minister: https://t.co/VzcW1VtLCA



Next he'll say that no one he knows has seen the earth go round the sun. And hey, has anyone actually seen an atom?#SpeakUpBhakts — Amit Varma (@amitvarma) January 20, 2018

It doesn’t end here. Some of the enthusiastic Tweeples tried to help Singh with other “alternative” explanations and proofs!

There, I sorted Darwin's Theory for Satyapal Singh. Bonus track: Sanskaar. pic.twitter.com/mFDrdXbFIf — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) January 21, 2018

Scientifically speaking, Darwin theory has many cracks in it, that's why its still a THEORY! But I'm sure Satyapal Singh doesn't have any knowledge of that, he's plain dumb and arrogant ..

BTW both Catholic Church & Islamic Clerics don't like Darwin!

😉 https://t.co/Gu6CjHaj64 — Newton (@purelynewton) January 21, 2018

On a serious note, Satyapal Singh's statement has been sharply criticized by the scientific community, including a former president of INSA (The Indian National Science Academy) the top body of scientists in the country. On Sunday, 21January Raghavendra Gadagkar, the former president of INSA, told NDTV that it was "politically polarising science and scientists" which is "the real danger we must guard against".