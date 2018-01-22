home/ entertainment/ bollywood
How Farhan Akhtar voiced the ordeal of the poor apes

First published: January 22, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Updated: January 22, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

On Friday, the minister of state for Human Resource Development Satyapal Singh claimed Darwin’s theory of evolution is “scientifically wrong”. He argued that since no one saw “an ape turning into a man”, modern biology textbooks should be changed to rectify the information. This is not the first time that any high-ranking members of the Bharatiya Janata Party have struggled to accept scientific facts as fact. Last year, around this time, the Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani said that cows are the only animals that inhale and exhale oxygen as per some 'research magazine'.

Since we belong to a civilisation that invented aircrafts and plastic surgery (courtesy, BJP), Twitter had to interpret the humour in this. Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar gave voice to the poor-apes-ordeal.

Akhtar was not the only one. While Singh’s comments did find some supporters, most of the Twitterati seemed to be akin to Farhan’s viewpoint – they empathized with the apes.

It doesn’t end here. Some of the enthusiastic Tweeples tried to help Singh with other “alternative” explanations and proofs!

On a serious note, Satyapal Singh's statement has been sharply criticized by the scientific community, including a former president of INSA (The Indian National Science Academy) the top body of scientists in the country. On Sunday, 21st January Raghavendra Gadagkar, the former president of INSA, told NDTV that it was "politically polarising science and scientists" which is "the real danger we must guard against".

