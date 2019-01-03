How have Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor fared at the box office till date? Read detailed box office report

Ranveer Singh ended 2018 with a bang! It was the actor’s first collaborated with Rohit Shetty for a movie. And turns out that this partnership has turned out into a great personal bond between the actor and filmmaker in real life too. Buzz is that after Simmba became Rohit’s eight Rs 100 crore film, the director is already planning to make a sequel to this cop action-drama. While Simmba was the remake of Telugu film starring Jr NTR, Temper we are eager to find out what will the sequel be about. Now that the Golmaal helmer has managed to dole out another hit entertainer like Singham we can expect Simmba franchise to unfold in the coming years. Insiders reveal that not just Rohit Shetty, his entire team is crazy about Ranveer and hope that they all reunite soon.

Along with some friends, Simmba also gave Ranveer his fourth Rs 100 crore film which has made him amongst the top performers in the younger generation of heroes. We all know that there’s no competition for the Khans – Salman, Aamir and even Shah Rukh Khan to an extent. They along with Akshay Kumar have managed to make the Rs 100 crore record and staggering opening day collection figures in their long careers. However, looks like the gen next superstars also soon catching up with their seniors. They are taking some giant steps towards not just success, but also establishing themselves as bankable heroes.

#Varun Dhawan: Out of all the young actors, if there is one hero who has an almost perfect run in his career then it is David Dhawan’s son. Not only does Varun play to the gallery in his masala movies, but the actor has also taken up some challenging roles in his career in movies like Badlapur, October and more recently Sui Dhaaga. Varun’s score at the box office would make not just his peers, but also his seniors envious of him. The actor, who kickstarted his career in 2002 has worked in 11 movies so far and most of them are commercial successes. Plus, he has four Rs 100 crore films – ABCD 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale and Judwaa 2.

#Ranveer Singh: Like discussed earlier, with Simmba Ranveer clocked in his fourth Rs 100 crore movie. The actor’s association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone has always spelt success at the box office. All his SLB movies – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat have scored a ton at the box office. Plus Ranveer has had a memorable filmography and even though his movie Gunday failed to impress critics, it did turn out to be a semi-hit. Like Varun, Ranveer too has done 11 movies, but in a career spanning two years more than Dhawan Jr.

#Ranbir Kapoor: In 2007, when Ranbir Kapoor debuted in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film alongside another newcomer Sonam Kapoor in Saawariya many hoped that they’d find their next star. While the film bombed, fans and industry seemed positive of RK Jr’s talent. It’s been eleven years since the actor has worked in 17 films and has seen many ups and downs on the work front. However, failures have not had a negative impact on the kind of work that Ranbir bagged or then his fan following. If at all, with every passing year the Kapoor lad has only cemented his position as a star in the film industry. His peers cannot stop gushing about him and filmmakers are eager to sign him. However, Ranbir’s career has not been all that smooth. In fact, despite being senior to Ranveer and Varun, the actor has had just four Rs 100 crore films – Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sanju. But then his last movie Sanju, with Rajkummar Hiran based on Sanjay Dutt’s life shattered many box office records and minted a triple century making it the top grosser of 2018.

#Tiger Shroff: Akshay Kumar might not be ready to hang up his boots as Bollywood’s biggest action hero yet. However, Tiger Shroff is slowly and steadily creating a niche for himself in the industry, not just as an action hero but also as a dancing superstar. Four years ago, Tiger entered films with a bang and his film Heropanti was a hit despite not making Rs 100 crore at the box office. All his five films have had action and dance as the key highlight and last year with Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff debuted in the Rs 100 crore club.

#Sushant Singh Rajput: The actor’s MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, was his first big solo hit. Although one cannot deny that Mahendra Singh Dhoni himself had a major role to play in the film’s success. However, much before this biopic, Sushant had earned a blockbuster to his credit, the actor was a part of Aamir Khan – Anushka Sharma starrer PK, which is one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema.

#Ayushmann Khurrana: When Ayushmann made an unusual debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor many felt that the actor might be a one film wonder. However, the actor has made some wise career choices and entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club this year with Badhai Ho.

#Rajukummar Rao: Having kickstarted his career in 2010, Rajkummar Rao has worked in 25 films. While the actor is one of the finest talents in the country today with great performances in films like Newton, City Lights, Omerta. The actor earned his Rs 100 crore movie with Stree.

A look at the career graphs of young heroes and one can observe that Varun Dhawan has seen the biggest growth curve and stands way ahead of some of his seniors in the box office and filmography success rate. Yes, we also have Ranveer and Ranbir who have doled out equal Rs 100 crore movies. But taking into consideration the career span one can easily say that Varun, Ranveer and Ranbir can prove to be both a threat and successors to the Khans at the box office.