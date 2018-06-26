How Ranbir Kapoor's oomph factor triumphed in charming the leading ladies of Bollywood

On the sets of their superhero film Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt must have tamed many superpowers but could not resist the force of Cupid. Ranbir kind of admitted being in a relationship with Alia, calling it 'new' and saying that it 'needs time' to cook. It surely does. Especially when we all know that the Bhatt girl had a long-time equation with Sidharth Malhotra as well, and came out of it recently.

And the equation of exes is what makes it more interesting. The good-looking, prepossessing actor recently joked about his achievements in the romantic sphere at Sanju trailer launch, saying he had less than ten girlfriends and that was incomparable to Dutt's track of affairs.

And out of those ten, oh dear, a handful are B-town's most beautiful women!

Let us remind you that Ranbir's Bollywood debut Saawariya also happened to be Sonam Kapoor's first film. They seemed to share a very affectionate bond and rumour mills were abuzz about their affair. A quick flashback to the time they were promoting their film and Ranbir asked Sonam out on a date, complimenting her beauty and intelligence.

But hey! Saawariya released, clashed with Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om, sank without making any noise. So did speculations of their alleged affair. That clash was a bizarre coincidence, you bet! Because soon, Ranbir was dating Deepika.

Deepika had a better start to her career, compared to Ranbir. She rose to stardom instantly, but gave up to Ranbir's charm here. Soon, we saw them romancing each other in Bachna Ae Haseeno. For as long as they dated, they were much in love and fans adored them immensely. But Ranbir could not escape the bug of infidelity. They split once Deepika knew she had been cheated.

Deepika and Sonam are often termed as two actresses who will never be friends. In one session of Koffee With Karan, Sonam spontaneously said, "Ranbir is a great friend. But I don't know if he's a great boyfriend. Honestly speaking. He's a really nice guy, he's got family values, he's really respectful. I've known Ranbir all my life but as a boyfriend, I don't know she did a great job at hanging on to him for so long."

Oops!

Meanwhile, Ranbir realised his infidelity had cost him a flourishing relationship. "Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness. You realise it now, when you grow up and you value it more why be in a relationship, why be committed to someone when you cannot be committed?" we heard him saying in an interview in 2011.

"I've realised that now. That's why I don't want to jump into a relationship with anybody because…unless you have a special bond, a special equation with somebody, somebody who you can be committed to, somebody who can trust you, who you can respect—there's no point," he emphasised.

This was before he found peace in Katrina Kaif. Their relationship was soon public. In 2013, they were holidaying in Ibiza together and by 2014, they moved in to the same house. Reports have it, that neither Rishi Kapoor nor Neetu Kapoor approved of Kat. But back then, love took over!

Their relationship lasted for six long years. In fact, they were apparently ready to get hitched. But then, differences started cropping up. It didn't end on a good note at all. This breakup also caused massive problems on sets of Jagga Jasoos, which they were filming together. The stress caught on Katrina, and she had a great deal restoring her mental peace. Reportedly, she met Ranbir physically and insisted on giving it another chance but the Kapoor lad turned deaf ears to her.

While Ranbir and Deepika are back to being great friends, Ranbir and Katrina avoid all possibilities of coming across each other.

And after a couple of years, here comes Alia Bhatt!

What's surprising is, Katrina and Alia are great friends and workout buddies. We've watched plenty of their videos, training and having fun together, under the guidance of Yasmin Karchiwala. Heard of the bro-code that says, never date your best friend's ex-girlfriend? Looks like no such sis-code worked between Katrina and Alia. And suddenly, those photos flaunting their sisterly bond have vanished too. Or, are we mistaken?

Ranbir literally managed to swoon four of Bollywood's prettiest and most successful women, over him. If not oomph factor, then what?