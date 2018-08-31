bollywood How soon is too soon? Deepika Padukone hints of an impending wedding with Ranveer Singh Prajakta Ajgaonkar August 31 2018, 2.00 pm August 31 2018, 2.00 pm

We love every bit of PDA that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone put forth on social media, making it obvious that they are an ‘item’. But, till date, the couple has cautiously maintained a stoic silence in giving away details about their wedding. But, reports around an impending marriage in November continue as Deepika and Ranveer have already started shopping for the big day.

Now, as Deepika Padukone sat down for an interaction with New Indian Express, she hinted of a wedding with Ranveer Singh pretty soon. Without getting into the details, she says, “You’ll know soon.” Now that’s some hint from the leggy lass, who has always been mum on her relationship with Ranveer.

Digging deeper into their wedding reports, the location is set to be Lake Como, Italy and the date is apparently the 20th of November, 2018. Post the wedding, a reception will be held in Mumbai for their friends. This is surely going to be THE wedding of the year.

Workwise, Deepika will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s untitled next whereas Ranveer Singh will be seen in Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt, Simmba with Sara Ali Khan, the sports biopic 83 and Karan Johar’s Takht.