How the Padmaavat controversy unravelled the ugly side of extremists

Movies continue facing the wrath of religious fanatics who see nothing beyond their own ideologies and one such movie that fell prey to the clutches of the extremists was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati later changed to Padmaavat. Drowned in controversies from the word ‘go’, the movie underwent the most insane amount of threats and controversies. Let’s go through a timeline of the obstacles faced by the entire team.

It all started in December 2016 when a worker died on the sets after falling from a stand. Deepika had even offered her condolences.

In January 2017, one of the biggest tragedies took place as filmmaker Bhansali was assaulted and slapped by members of Karni Sena. They protested at Jaigarh fort, Jaipur where Bhansali was shooting for Padmavati. Post the ruckus in Jaipur, Bhansali shifted base to Kolhapur, but protests followed him there as well.

Men armed with petrol bombs and swords attacked and vandalized the film sets. Post the incident, Bhansali called for a truce as he penned a letter to the Rajput association laying clarification that there is no romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the film.

Seeing all the negativity around the movie, many B-Townies came ahead to lend their support which gave rise to a debate on social media.

In September 2017, two posters of Deepika dressed in her Rani Padmavati look caused another round of protests by Karni Sena. In November, the protests intensified as Padmavati was slammed on the pretext of distorting history. Chittorgarh in Rajasthan became the prime centre of protests and schools, colleges remained shut. Members of Karni Sena demanded a ban on the movie for depicting Rajputs in a poor light. However, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea and trusted the CBFC to take into consideration all aspects before granting the film a certificate.

The Home Minister of Rajasthan, Gulab Chand Kataria constituted a panel to view the film before granting a release in the state. Haryana health minister Anil Vij stated that the State Government will approach the CBFC to seek a ban on Padmavati.

On December 1, Karni Sena called for a ‘bandh’. The movie was to release on that day, but sadly didn’t. Due to the growing threats, the Govt of Maharashtra provided security to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The CBFC returned the application for its release citing technical issues and the makers issued a statement announcing a delayed release.

The Censor Board sought the opinion of two historians from Jaipur. The committee then suggested five changes and asked the makers the change the title from Padmavati to Padmaavat.

In January 2018, the makers finally declared the new release date of January 25. As all this continued, lead actress Deepika Padukone received immensely dangerous threats, one even threatened to chop off her nose. She was also asked to commit jauhar in real even as security was beefed up outside her house. The makers issued a full page ad announcing that the movie bears no objectionable scenes and was still facing a ban in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. The Supreme Court stayed the ban imposed by the four states and restrained other states from issuing such a notification.