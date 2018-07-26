How the tragic death of Sridevi brought Boney Kapoor's children together

24th February 2018. Actress Sridevi's untimely death devastated the Kapoor family. Sridevi, along with family, was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding and never returned home again. To overcome such times, you need the close ones by your side. It was then that brothers and sisters i.e. Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor united in its truest meaning.

Arjun, who was then shooting for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar immediately headed to Dubai to be with his father. Janhvi and Khushi were in Mumbai and Anshula took full charge here.

"I am blessed to have these four. They love each other a lot and I am glad that they have come together. It was due to happen anytime, it just happened when something unfortunate happened. They are all my blood and they had to come around," Boney Kapoor told SpotBoye.

"I give credit to all four, but yes, more to Arjun because he is the eldest. He flew in to Dubai to be with me. Anshula was in Mumbai with Janhvi and Khushi. They have happened through two different mothers but why should they get affected? They need their father now, and I am going to be around them," he added.

Much has been said and written about how Arjun never shared a warm equation with stepmother Sridevi and his relationship with the sisters was just formal.

But difficult times unveil who truly is your near ones! May they all stick to each other through all thick and thins.