How to flaunt the Huge Hair Pin trend like celebrities without looking like a kiddo

For the uninitiated, a lot of ‘90s trends have made a comeback on runways and through the looks street style influencers have been showing us. Of the many style statements that have returned, today we will discuss one that enhances your tresses. Assorted hair pins, call them what you want, are a rage which grown-up celebrities are wearing to many grandeur occasions. In fact, it seems the whole craze is here to stay for quite a while.

So, we looked at some popular celebrity looks to give you the lowdown on how to flash those hair clips without looking like a 5-year old.

Alia Bhatt’s fairytale themed dragonflies

Details 🦋 A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Jan 12, 2018 at 7:43am PST

Alia Bhatt started the year with a messy up do styled with some delicate yet eye-catching silver dragonfly-shaped pins. Enchanting and ethereal, this take on the trend was ideal for an ultra-feminine look on an evening out.

Sonam’s geometric hair accessories

Unlike Alia, Sonam wore the hot style in a completely different way. To begin with, her sporty and casual attire was upgraded by the chic look of the matte gold solidity of the pins she flaunted. Contrasting with the solid blue of her outfit, it added a different edge to an outfit which could have otherwise looked blah.

On a separate occasion, the newlywed wore a grey sweatshirt with a subtle but sophisticated ornament. Donning a caged bun clip in the same hue and finish as the one from her previous appearance, definitely gave us enough style inspiration to try the trend ourselves.

Rihanna’s jewel-themed hair studs

Arguably the biggest style influencer in the world, Rihanna showed up to an event with ladylike gemstones and pearls studded into the sides of her sleekly blown-out hair. Matching the softness of her pale blue shirt, the bling contributed to an overall vibe that would have made Barbie jealous.

Alexa Chung’s pearl barrette

Bringing Daisy Buchanan to life with her hairstyle was British fashion queen Alexa Chung. Working two long pearl-encrusted barettes on softly curled hair, she basically this clip wearable for the millennial girl.

Gigi Hadid’s simple and understated gold clip

Cementing the versatility of this fad, supermodel Gigi Hadid elevated her already-heavenly look with two dainty gold bobby pins on either side of her teased, middle-parted hair. Light and lovely, it was just the inspiration you need if you want to keep the whole effect subtle.

That’s it for now, so the next time you want to look different, try this hair clip techniques to amp up your hairstyle.