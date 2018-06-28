image
How to flaunt the Huge Hair Pin trend like celebrities without looking like a kiddo

How to flaunt the Huge Hair Pin trend like celebrities without looking like a kiddo

For the uninitiated, a lot of ‘90s trends have made a comeback on runways and through the looks street style influencers have been showing us. Of the many style statements that have returned, today we will discuss one that enhances your tresses. Assorted hair pins, call them what you want, are a rage which grown-up celebrities are wearing to many grandeur occasions. In fact, it seems the whole craze is here to stay for quite a while.

