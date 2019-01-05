image
Saturday, January 5th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

How Vicky Kaushal changed himself physically for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Bollywood

How Vicky Kaushal changed himself physically for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 05 2019, 11.33 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKirti KulhariMohit RainaParesh RawalraaziSanjuUriVicky KaushalYami Gautam
nextMika Singh's car collection starts at a White R88LSR Rolls Royce Phantom but doesn't end till a tractor
ALSO READ

Uri: This promotional video of Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer will strike you hard

Takht: Ranveer Singh reveals how excited he is to work with the stellar cast

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's recent comment on UP lynching