How Vicky Kaushal changed himself physically for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world with his impeccable acting skills. From Sanju to Raazi and back-to-back hits on Netflix, the actor has shown how 2018 has been his year! Gearing up to rule the big screens again, the actor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film has been high in the buzzword with its intriguing trailer and songs. Raising the anticipation bar again, Vicky shared a glimpse of his intense prep for Uri and the challenges he had to take up during the training.

At the beginning of the video, the actor reveals that he had to change himself physically to fit into his character. The video takes us through Vicky’s tough training session which sees him flexing his muscles and working out in full swing. We also see the writer-director of the film, Aditya Dhar, coming on screen and sharing how Vicky used to wake up at 3 am to train with the soldiers, then hit the gym, had MMA training in the evening and physical training along with other actors at night.

Towards the end, Vicky, too, showers words of appreciation for his director, and says, “He (Aditya) got me into boot camp training for a couple of months - running, crawling, falling, making formations, how to use the guns, how to crawl with the gun, getting to meet army men, understand the psyche, understand their probation periods… I feel truly lucky to be a part of URI: The Surgical Strike.”

Also featuring Yami Gautam, Kriti Kulhari and Mohit Raina, the film is slated for a January 11 release.