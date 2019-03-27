Bollywood How Vicky Kaushal's starry party experience was an embarrassment, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan Ranjini Maitra March 27 2019, 3.52 pm March 27 2019, 3.52 pm

Vicky Kaushal is climbing the ladder of success quite fast. Raazi, although it featured him in a briefer role than that of Alia Bhatt, was quite a breakthrough in his career. And then, Uri changed the game for him. Right now, he is one of the most sought after actors in the industry, with interesting projects in his kitty. With fame comes its additional pleasures and troubles. You gradually drop in at high profile parties and the fandom surrounding you increases. For Vicky, however, the initiation into such parties wasn't exactly how he thought it to be.

It so happened that he, along with Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao, was invited to Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party. It was only that SRK put his signature humour to use once more, and didn't reveal the real occasion to Vicky. “Shah Rukh sir called me and said that it was his birthday a few days back. 'I am hosting a chill dinner, so come with your friends.’ It was my first time at Mannat and I was so happy. I went in my denims and T-shirt and shirt over it,” he said at Anaita Shroff Adjania's chat show.

And then, as they arrived, they spotted all the leading men and women of Bollywood including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora, decked up at their best traditional avatars. All they could do was to hide behind the curtains!

“Like, bar ke peeche wale curtain ke peeche wale wall ke peeche. We were like, koi dekh na le humein," Vicky chuckled.

Just one of the many things that go unplanned in Bollywood! ;)