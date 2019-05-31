Divya Ramnani May 31 2019, 11.57 pm May 31 2019, 11.57 pm

Hrithik Roshan might be missing from Bollywood, but he is gearing up to make waves in China. His last release Kaabil, co-starring Yami Gautam, did well at the Indian box office and, after two years, the film is all set to take over the Chinese territory. It is scheduled to release on June 5, but, before that, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor is currently in China to fulfil his promotional duties. Well, his stay out there just got a little more special, thanks to Jackie Chan. Taking to his Instagram story, Hrithik gave us a sneak peek into his meeting with Jackie. In his caption, Hrithik, wrote, “Meeting Sir Jackie Chan infused with me such enthusiasm and passion for life. Incredible man, incredible experience.” Guess, someone made the best out of his fanboy moment!

Have a look at Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Chan’s picture here:

Earlier, Roshan expressed his excitement on Kaabil’s release in China. He said, "Kaabil is extremely close to my heart and it is overwhelming to see it reach even more people now, with the impending release in China. I gave every bit of myself to this specially-abled character. The process of getting into the shoes of the character while fighting a created tragic situation was a powerful and agonizing feeling at the same time.”