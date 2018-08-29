Hrithik Roshan and HRX come clean in the Rs 21 lakh controversy

As if controversies in his personal life were not enough, Hrithik Roshan’s clothing brand HRX has been mired in a scandal. A case has been filed against him and eight other people from Kodungaiyar area, Chenna. Reportedly the complaint is raised by a man named R Muralidharan who happens to be a stockist. Details reveal that he was appointed as a stockist by Hrithik for his brand HRX. In his complaint, Muralidharan has stated that Hrithik and 8 other people schemed against him to dupe him of a huge amount amounting to Rs 21 lakh.

However, Hrithik’s brand has now issues a statement denying all the allegations. The statement was shared by HRX on their official Twitter handle which affirms that neither the actor nor his reputed brand is behind the legal fiasco.

Further, as per the reports, the stockist has also accused the brand of been irregular with regards to supplying the products. He mentioned that Hrithik and others even dismissed the marketing team without even consulting or letting him know. And as a result, the products have become stagnated and the sales have stopped. A case under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) [cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property] is registered against Hrithik Roshan and other 8 accused by the Kodungaiyur police station.

HRX was launched in the year 2014 and Hrithik has been promoting his brand widely, ever since.