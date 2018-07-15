Hrithik Roshan and sons Hridhaan, Hrehaan go flying indoors

Bollywood actors know how to manage their hectic schedules and take time out for themselves. Amidst his busy schedule, Hrithik Roshan takes time out for himself and his kids for a vacation every year. This time the Roshans are off to Europe and are having a whale of a time there.

Hrithik flew off to his vacation destination at the end of June and clearly, the trio is having fun exploring the beautiful locations. Hrithik took to his Instagram account to share few glimpse of their holiday.

On the trip, the father-son trio was out on road trip on the beautiful streets of Gstaad with Hrithik driving the car and kids handling the camera capturing the beautiful moment. We like how Hridhaan cutely recreates his father’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment on their all-boys trip.

The next stop on their tour was on the busy streets of Rome. The wanderlust duo of Hrithik and his son Hridaan explored the streets and captured the moment riding on a two-wheeler.

Surely looking at the pictures and video, we can say that the Roshan’s are having a ball on their vacation.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in director Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 which will release in January 2019. The actor’s last two releases were Kaabil and Mohenjo Daro. While the former did decent business, the latter turned out to be a disaster.