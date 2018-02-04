Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer’s release date out

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff thriller finally has a release date. According to a tweet from the production house Yash Raj Films, the untitled film directed by Siddharth Anand is slated for a release on October 2, 2019. The film also stars the three-films-old Vaani Kapoor.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will show Hrithik playing the role of a mentor to Tiger. The shoot for the film is expected to being this August and is likely to be completed by the end of February 2019.

Tiger had earlier said that he considered Hrithik to be his idol. Speaking to the media at an event last year, he said “I am most excited about working with him (Hrithik). I am so thankful that I got such an offer so early in my life. He is my idol. Whatever I am today it is because of what I saw of him while growing up.”

Tiger admitted that he has to prepare a lot as Hrithik is a very hard working actor. “So if he gives 100 per cent, I will have to give my 200-300 per cent to match up to him. But I know I would never be able to match up to him,” he added.

Tiger and Anand are also working together for the Indian remake of the incredibly popular Hollywood film franchise Rambo, which featured Sylvester Stallone.​