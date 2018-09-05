Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action movie goes on floors as a Teacher’s Day treat

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, action stars and dance maestros Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff start the journey of their untitled project. The movie has gone on floors on September 5th and a picture of the clapperboard stating the same made its way online.

As reports have it, Hrithik and Tiger will be pitted against each other in the movie which will show Hrithik essaying the role of Tiger’s guru. Touted to be an action flick, this one is aims to be high on action and dance as the two stars are synonymous for their larger-than-life dance sequences and action scenes.

The movie will have international action choreographers Andy R Armstrong and Mr Oh supervising the stunts, as stated a report. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and the she has already begun prepping up for her role.

Well, we are super excited to see the Hrithik-Tiger duo collaborate on a project and can’t wait to see what magic they create onscreen.

Speaking of their individual projects, Hrithik has Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 and Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4 in the pipeline, whereas, Tiger Shroff has Student of the Year 2 and Baaghi 3.