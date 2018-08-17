Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's YRF project kicks off with a holy start

Aaaaand it's starting. We are talking about the much-awaited YRF project which will see two stars known for the fitness and flexibility coming together on the big screen for the first time; Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. And the preparations have already started off on a holy note. Friday saw a puja being held for the untitled venture that would be directed by Siddharth Anand, and it was attended by the two stars.

Director Siddharth Anand also marked his Instagram debut, as he shared this picture with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Honestly, that is too much of good looks in one frame. The shoot of the movie will kick-start early September as the movie will be hitting the screens on October 2, 2019. Also, if reports are to be believed then the movie will be a thriller with elements of face-off and Hrithik will be playing Tiger's mentor. Well, that's believable as in real life too Tiger revers Hrithik and considers him his inspiration.

The movie stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. Frankly, after seeing the picture, we can't wait for the magic of Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan to unfold on the big screen. Also, this not the only Siddharth Anand directorial Tiger has in hand. The actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's classic Rambo which will also be helmed by Anand.