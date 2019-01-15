image
Tuesday, January 15th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Hrithik Roshan believes he 'looks good' and we couldn't agree more!

Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan believes he 'looks good' and we couldn't agree more!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 15 2019, 10.55 am
back
ActorBollywoodCelebrityEntertainmentHrithik RoshanSuper 30
nextManikarnika: Director Kangana Ranaut strikes a pose with the 'unsung heroes' of the film
ALSO READ

Hrithik Roshan shares happy pictures with daddy Rakesh Roshan, says 'we begin again'

Happy Birthday Hrithik: Celebrations abound!

Hrithik Roshan shares a happy picture of Rakesh Roshan, post his successful surgery