Hrithik Roshan believes he 'looks good' and we couldn't agree more!

Actor Hrithik Roshan needs no introduction. The 45-year-old has been in the industry for over 15 years now and has delivered some of the biggest hits of all time. He has captivated us with his looks, is arguably the best dancer in the industry and is a good actor too. Oh, when we talk about his looks, we can go on and on about it, can’t we? Besides being known as the Greek God of Bollywood, the actor has bagged titles like Sexiest Asian Man, Hottest man on the planet to name a few. And looks like, the actor himself is in awe of his personality.

Hrithik, on Tuesday, put up an extremely dashing picture of himself on Instagram with an interesting caption. The picture, that will leave you drooling, sees him donning a navy blue tee topped with an overcoat. It’s a side profile of the actor which also sees him donning a pair of glasses. “If I think I look good, does that make me look bad,” wrote the Super 30 actor in his post. Of course not Hrithik, nothing in the world can make you look bad!

The actor, who is quite an active member of Instagram, often keeps fans glued to his timeline with his self-musing posts and glimpses of his frequent exotic holidays. Just recently, he extended his greetings for the New Year with a thrilling video which showed him enjoying skiing with his sons at the Rhone-Alpes in France.