Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special: Watch debutant Duggu steal the show from Shah Rukh Khan in this video

Hrithik Roshan did not just give tough competition to Bollywood’s top stars, but almost dethroned Shah Rukh Khan in 2000 with his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. A new superstar was born and he seemed like a threat to the established heroes of the 90s. Shah Rukh Khan was ruling the scene then, this was way before the Rs 100 crore clubs had started in Bollywood. In one of those rare instances, a newcomer had not just won the best debutant award, but also taken home the Best Actor trophy. If on-screen Hrithik had won fans with his dance, good looks, and fine act, then off it too, an emotional Hrithik had everyone moist-eyed when he delivered a heartfelt speech on winning his first award.

Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan was attacked by a sharpshooter who worked for the underworld don Abu Salem. Those were days when the Hindi film industry lived in fear of death threats and extortion calls. Hrithik narrated his heart-breaking situation where despite achieving great success the family couldn’t celebrate. He coolly showed off the extra finger on his right hand (polydactyly) on stage unlike in the movie where they made desperate attempts to hide it. Hrithik made Polydactyly the new cool and many even speculated how this genetic growth was actually a good luck sign.

In 2000, Shah Rukh Khan’s two films were in the running - Mohabbatein and Josh - however Hrithik’s movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai bagged the Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Music and a couple of other awards too. Superstars who were ruling Bollywood were a little shaken if not afraid of young Hrithik’s popularity. Men and women alike were going bonkers about this light-eyed hero, with a chiseled body and Greek God-like features. Despite SRK's fun hosting, it was Hrithik's emotional speech that remained the talk of the town much after the awards.

There were also others who called the good-looking actor a one film wonder. But, Hrithik not only proved those suspecting his success wrong, he even went on to rule hearts for almost two decades. In fact, in the years that followed Hrithik and Shah Rukh became real thick friends. They were often seen partying together and even belonged to the same circle of friends. Until 2016, SRK and Hrithik’s movies Raees and Kaabil clashed at the box office. While the Roshans were not willing to budge, Shah Rukh had no choice but to release his already delayed film on the same day.

This year too just ahead of Hrithik’s big day, the actor revealed that his father Rakesh Roshan was detected with cancer and had to undergo surgery. The Dhoom 2 star has an interesting line-up of movies – from a biopic (Super 30) to his superhero franchise (Krrish 4) and an action drama with Tiger Shroff, looks like this 45-year-old hunk is all set to entertain us with a variety of films in 2019 too. Here’s wishing Hrithik Roshan a super birthday!