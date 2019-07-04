Antara Kashyap July 04 2019, 5.54 pm July 04 2019, 5.54 pm

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is set to appear in Super 30 soon, has made headlines again after being booked by the Hyderabad police in a cheating case. The complaint has been filed by a gym user from Cult. Fit, a fitness chain that he is a brand ambassador of. The gym user complained that he had paid Rs 17,490 in December to avail the unlimited weight loss program that the gym promised but was denied his slots. He also mentioned that the gym enrolled way too many people than it had the capacity which led to a chaotic gym experience.

The gym user complained that when he raised the issue with the gym staff, he was barred from using the app to book the slots. The user also complained of bad behaviour by gym staff stating that it was mental torture. The user said that since Hrithik Roshan was the brand ambassador of Cult. Fit, a lot of people enrolled in the gym only to not have their workout sessions despite paying the full price. Three more officials from the Cult. Fit brand have been charged for cheating by the Hyderabad police.