Antara Kashyap June 21 2019, 6.10 pm June 21 2019, 6.10 pm

Hrithik Roshan's life is currently very eventful. The actor's film Super 30 is finally releasing in July and he is very busy with its promotions. His personal life is facing turmoil as his sister Sunaina Roshan is publicly claiming that she is being tortured by her family for dating a Muslim man. In the middle of all this, Hrithik shared some wisdom on his Instagram. He shared an animated video of him telling a story to his children about a boatman he met on the sets of Super 30 and how he learnt a valuable lesson from him.

The video uses Hrithik's voice-over to tell a story at the dinner table. He talks about his interaction with a boatman in Bananas on the sets of Super 30. He talks about chatting with a boatman when the crew was taking time to set up the camera. He then told his children that his life was exactly like the boatman. The boatman had two sons like him and his fear, worries and anxiety were exactly like what Hrithik faced. He then went on to talk about how people have more things in common than they realise.

Check out the video below:

The controversy regarding Sunaina Roshan is getting messier every day but we haven't seen Hrithik commenting about the same. Is this video Hrithik's way of asking people to be kinder as every human goes through the same kind of emotions?