Hrithik Roshan's life is currently very eventful. The actor's film Super 30 is finally releasing in July and he is very busy with its promotions. His personal life is facing turmoil as his sister Sunaina Roshan is publicly claiming that she is being tortured by her family for dating a Muslim man. In the middle of all this, Hrithik shared some wisdom on his Instagram. He shared an animated video of him telling a story to his children about a boatman he met on the sets of Super 30 and how he learnt a valuable lesson from him.
The video uses Hrithik's voice-over to tell a story at the dinner table. He talks about his interaction with a boatman in Bananas on the sets of Super 30. He talks about chatting with a boatman when the crew was taking time to set up the camera. He then told his children that his life was exactly like the boatman. The boatman had two sons like him and his fear, worries and anxiety were exactly like what Hrithik faced. He then went on to talk about how people have more things in common than they realise.
Check out the video below:
A chance conversation with a local boatman in Banaras had me contemplating... . . Shared the thought with my boys over dinner... I could see that it made them think ... . . Learnt a little and taught a little. Was a good day for Dad ✅ . . #HR2HR #itallstartsathome #learn #teach #keepgrowing #conversationswithmykids #differentButsame
The controversy regarding Sunaina Roshan is getting messier every day but we haven't seen Hrithik commenting about the same. Is this video Hrithik's way of asking people to be kinder as every human goes through the same kind of emotions?
Hrithik upcoming film, Super 30, is based on the life of tutor and scholar Anand Kumar from Bihar who trains thirty underprivileged children for IIT. It faced its share of controversies when its director Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment. After an internal committee gave him a clean chit, Vikas got his credit as director back. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathy, Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh in important roles. The film's release date was pushed around a couple of times, but it will finally release on July 12, 2019.Read More