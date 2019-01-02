Hrithik Roshan conveys New Year greetings with this thrilling skiing video

There will be barely a few who won’t crave to be in Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram pictures. The doting father frequently takes his sons out for holidays and treats fans with thrilling videos. The Roshan boys’ love for adventure sports is quite evident as often we witness them doing some stunt or the other. On Wednesday, the actor dug up an old video of the three going skiing at the exotic Rhone-Alpes in France, to convey his wishes for the New Year.

In the video, it’s visible how the three adventure sports-junkies are enjoying skiing and snowboarding in the scenic location. Towards the end of the video, each one of them falls flat on the snow, one by one, and as it happens, we see the words ‘Happy’, ‘New’ and ‘Year’ popping out. Decked up in skiing gears, the three looked absolutely dashing! Earlier in an interview, the actor confessed that when it comes to any kind of adventure sport, he has to secretly keep honing his own skills to match up with his kids. Aren’t they too adorable for words?

Hrithik, who had Kaabil as his last outing, next has Super 30 (2019) and Krrish 4 (2020) in his kitty.