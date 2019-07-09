Priyanka Kaul July 09 2019, 12.54 pm July 09 2019, 12.54 pm

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan shocked one and all by throwing some serious allegations against her family. Recently she shared that she is 'living in hell' and that her family is not supportive of her relationship with a Muslim guy. Later she started ‘I support Kangana all through’ campaign. Now, after keeping mum for so long, Hrithik has finally spoken out and shared the other side of the tale.

The actor, who is promoting his upcoming movie Super 30, has given his first statement on the matter in an interview to Hindustan Times. He said it was, "an internal, private and sensitive matter for me and my family".

Sunaina Roshan had alleged that since she was in love with a Muslim man, she was dealing with all the atrocities and her family was against it. However, the actor has rubbished all the allegations, stating "Religion is not even a thing in my family. It has never been discussed or been given importance whatsoever in my entire life. And I would like to believe that it is obvious to the world by now."

The man being talked about is Ruhail Amin, a journalist who covers entertainment for a media house based in Delhi. Sunaina had earlier revealed that she connected with him through Facebook and wanted to be with him, but her family had always been against it. In an earlier report to Kashmir life, she was quoted as, “Because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn't. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn't he have been behind bars?"