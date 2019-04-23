Hrithik Roshan finds a place in Ben Brooks' book, wishes to show it to his young self

Ranjini Maitra April 23 2019, 11.30 pm April 23 2019, 11.30 pm

He might be one of Bollywood's most successful actors today, but behind the name and fame were years of hard work and determination. Hrithik Roshan has gone on to win millions of hearts, has had innumerable successful films and is considered one of the Hindi film industry's most good looking actors. But he received his life's 'biggest recognition' as his story found a place in Ben Brooks' book Stories For Boys Who Dare To Be Different.

Stories For Boys Who Dare To Be Different is a compilation of 75 stories, all of them based on men who have overcome inexplicably difficult hurdles, broken stereotypes and tasted success at the end. It aims to be a massive dose of inspiration for children and youth who just need the right motivation in order to proceed in life. Hrithik, since his childhood, suffered from major stuttering, a problem that persisted well through his youth. Before he made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, the actor underwent extensive speech therapy for a long time and would practice in front of a mirror for hours. He does deserve to be in that book and how!

Here's what Hrithik wrote:

Pleasantly shocked to find this. How I wish I could go back in time and show the 11 year old me this image. Is this a little thing or really as big as it feels inside me? Perhaps the biggest recognition i’v ever received. Thank you for this. pic.twitter.com/o48sFbksp3 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 23, 2019

Back in 2009, in the TV show Tere Mere Beach Mein, Hrithik opened up on his speech disorder for the first time. “Everything seems normal until you start talking, you get stuck and you don’t know why? Right from your toes to the ends of your hair strands, you are in complete shock. Your heart palpitates, you don’t understand and you are aware of people looking at you. You can compare it to hell," he said. That was the first but not the last time. The actor, since then, has spoken about it many times as he emphasised that effort and determination could take us to places.

Inspiring, isn't it?