Hrithik Roshan flaunts his artistic side on the sets of Super 30. Deets Inside

The Greek god of Bollywood and also a versatile actor, Hrithik Roshan who is busy with his upcoming venture Super 30, seems to be exploring his artistic side on the sets of the film. Why we say so? As the lad is sharing glimpses of the locale from the movie’s on-shoot location, and showing his fanatics how good he is with photography. Interesting much!

Hrithik’s never seen before avatar in Super 30 that of a Bihari teacher is already creating quite a lot of stir. With a beard and unkempt hair, the actor has given his cent percent and has gone into the skin of the character. In Super 30, Hrithik will be seen portraying the role of a mathematician who trains 30 meritorious students from the backward society for IIT entrance exam. Ever since the first look released, the actor has been showered with praises for his look.

Traversing across cities, Super 30 has already completed its first schedule in real locations like Benaras and Sambhar. From the captivating ghats of Benaras to a beautiful Sambhar, Hrithik has been sharing tidbits from the film’s shoot life. With this it seems, Hrithik loves traveling and also capturing the picturesque locations. Have a look at few of his captured stills below:

For the unaware, the Kaabil star will be for the first time playing a real-life character on the silver screen. Based on Anand Kumar's educational program, the film will showcase Hrithik Roshan in a never seen before avatar. Directed by Vikas Bah, this Hrithik Roshan-starrer is slated to release on 25th January 2019.