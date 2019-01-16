image
Wednesday, January 16th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Hrithik Roshan is a pro at posing, and 'faking' too!

Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is a pro at posing, and 'faking' too!

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 16 2019, 9.04 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentholidayHrithik RoshanpicturesPose
nextAnushka Sharma has turned Virat Kohli into a puppy?!
ALSO READ

Hrithik Roshan believes he 'looks good' and we couldn't agree more!

Hrithik Roshan shares happy pictures with daddy Rakesh Roshan, says 'we begin again'

Happy Birthday Hrithik: Celebrations abound!