Hrithik Roshan is a pro at posing, and 'faking' too!

What is that one thing that makes an already charming, immensely good-looking man more attractive? A sense of humour. Hrithik Roshan has got plenty of that. He is currently holidaying at a snowy destination which deserves some flaunting. On Tuesday, he shared a couple of pictures that have him posing him with the backdrop of a picturesque spot. Amidst a forest that's all covered in snow and all that. But when the man himself looks so good, we forget to take note of the surrounding.

We then came across pictures of him intensely looking through a binocular. In one of the photos, he poses with a pair of skis. In another, he is accompanied by an adorable English Mastiff. Just when we were about to exclaim how much fun he was having, we stumbled upon the caption. Hrithik is not just a nice poser but it also a nice arranger of things because he says that doesn't know that dog and those ski sticks do not function. Sense of humour, you see.

Almost all of Hrithik's trip pictures have his favourite travel buddies- his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. We don't know if this time around, he is traveling alone. The Roshan family recently fought a tough time as Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with a type of skin cancer and went through a successful surgery. Reportedly, the father-son duo is working on Krrish 4. Hrithik can go home from the trip, all refreshed, and jump back into his ocean of work! :)