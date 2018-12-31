Hrithik Roshan is highly impressed with Tiger Shroff's this stunt and so are we

As the minutes go by, we are inching closer to the New Year and we are all excited to say goodbye to 2018 and welcome 2019. Our B-town celebs are no different as they too are enjoying their holiday and of all the actors, Tiger seems to be the most excited one on his vacations. His excitement level is so high that it has even impressed his idol and forthcoming film’s co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a post where he was seen doing what he is very good at, amidst the picturesque green water and blue sky, Tiger was seen jumping out in the water as his caption read “Flying into #2019 like...❤🐒” Tiger. Commenting on the picture, Hrithik who was impressed with it said “Now that’s amazing”.

In other posts shared by Tiger, while in one video we can see him jumping his way into the sea whereas in the other we can see him dancing to the tunes of Bollywood song and we are jealous of his holiday destination.

View this post on Instagram Hope you guys are “#takingiteasy“ this holiday! A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Dec 24, 2018 at 11:32pm PST

Well looks like after a good outing in 2018, Tiger is all geared up for 2019 as he will be seen sharing the screen space with his idol Hrithik Roshan in an Untitled film by Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions’ Student of The Year 2.