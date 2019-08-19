Priyanka Kaul August 19 2019, 9.06 am August 19 2019, 9.06 am

When it comes to Bollywood hunks, Hrithik Roshan is always known to steal the limelight. With a shredded body and Caucasian ancestry that gave him those blue eyes, the actor is often called the Greek god (of Bollywood). But it’s not just in India where people drool over him. Recently, the actor was declared as the Most Handsome Man in the World, out of five international celebrities, according to a US-based agency. And guess who his competitions were? Read on.

The actor was given the title among other celeb hunks like Captain America fame Chris Evans, Former English professional footballer David Beckham, Twilight fame actor Robert Pattinson, and Iraqi model and actor Omar Borkan Al Gala, who was expelled from Saudi Arabia, supposedly for being “too handsome”. Ask Hrithik what the reason is for is good looks, and the actor has a rather humourous take on it. Reportedly, he said, “Well, it’s broccoli. Just kidding! I’m thankful for this title although, on the face of it, it’s not really an achievement. According to me, if there’s anything one should aspire for and value the most in this world, it’s their character. A good character will always make you look more attractive."

Roshan being touted as the most handsome man should not come as a surprise for the actor as it’s certainly not a first. The actor is known for his good looks internationally. Guess Hrithik just wishes to stay modest about it. Duggu, as he is fondly called, is currently riding on the success of his recent film Super 30, which has grossed approx. Rs 200 crores worldwide and also features in the list of the ten highest-grossing films of Bollywood 2019.