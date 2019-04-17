Bollywood Hrithik Roshan is working up a sweat to get back in shape and it ain’t a beefcake walk

Onkar Kulkarni April 17 2019

Ever since Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai released, the actor has had his fans drooling over his perfectly carved body. Over the years he has upped his fitness level and how! On a recently posted video on his Instagram account, Hrithik has just showcased that. In one of his earlier interviews, the actor had mentioned that as a kid he suffered from scoliosis (curvature of the spine). And in his latest video, he can be seen working on his back.

The Kaabil actor is being guided by his personal trainer Mustafa Abbas. In the video, one can see how HR is going through tough pain each time he lifts the weight. His message on the video also reads that the back workout is quite challenging. The latter has been training HR for many years. Their association is so strong that the actor even went out to launch Mustafa’s brand new gym in Mumbai.

In terms of work, Hrithik will be seen in Super 30. It’s a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar. For the same, the actor has slipped into his character of a teacher, based in Patna, who became popular for tutoring IIT aspirants belonging to underprivileged backgrounds. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl but after he was accused of sexual misconduct during the Me Too movement last year, he reportedly won't be given a credit. The film is set for July 26 release.

The actor is also a part of Siddharth Anand’s untitled project which is reportedly a remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo series, in which Tiger Shroff will be seen playing the titular role while details about Hrithik's character have been kept under wraps. The film will also feature Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor and is being produced by Yash Raj Films. It is slated to release on January 25, next year.