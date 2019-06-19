Priyanka Kaul June 21 2019, 5.59 pm June 21 2019, 5.59 pm

It’s been 3 years since the Kangana Ranaut - Hrithik controversy caught fire. Time and again, a new statement from either side comes out and it all reignites. There’s so much to the whole deal and it keeps getting added up every now and then. Just when we think that things have settled, we are reminded of the whole controversy all over again. Here is a quick sum-up of the whole deal that has been on for years for now.

HOW IT BEGAN

The two were rumoured to be dating during the movie Krissh 3. Even though silence was maintained by both actors, it all started when Kangana went on record and said in a statement, “I don't know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me, that chapter is over and I don't dig graves”.

A quick background: Kangana was cast with Hrithik for Aashiqui 3. However, Hrithik wasn’t keen to work with the actress and so dropped her off from the project. Her statement was a response to a question on the same.

The same day, Hrithik took to his twitter and said that there were higher chances of him dating the pope than dating the actress.

Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming.Thanks but no thanks. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 28, 2016

Even though the message was cryptic, it wasn’t hard to guess what he was talking about.

THE LEGAL NOTICE AND COUNTERS

Hrithik then went one step ahead and slapped a legal notice to Kangana for the “silly ex” remark. He demanded an apology for the same and also cleared the air about the alleged affair the actress has been propagating.

His four-page notice said, “Our client states that it is needless to mention that there was no relationship between him and you. You are trying to propagate a false idea and thereby gain publicity with ulterior motives and malafide intentions.”

Unsurprisingly, Kangana refused to apologise saying she is not a ‘dim-witted’ teenager. And guess what? Even she slapped back a legal notice demanding to take back his notice. Otherwise, he would have to face a criminal case!

“It is pertinent to record that your client supported my client and fully involved her. He also did not make any attempt to block her. There is no communication from him to my client objecting to emails. This proves that he received the emails with his participation and consent," Kangana's notice said.

The actress’s lawyer Rizwan Siddique said to PTI, “We are waiting for them to react to the notice first as we have the facts and law on our side."

BLAME GAMES AND EMAILS

Then came the emails and imposter controversy. Hrithik and Kangana were at logger's heads yet again for differing on their email correspondence. Hold up, this gets messier.

What Hrithik had to say: According to the actor, they met at Karan Johar’s birthday party on May 24, 2014. It was here that Kangana had initiated a conversation with Hrithik and thanked him for his appreciation mail for the movie Queen. To this, Hrithik (termed as a client in the legal notice) had denied having either watched the movie or sending any emails. It here that the original email ID was shared by the actor.

“On coming to know of Hrithik's real email ID, you (Kangana) sent a barrage of emails to him. Our client tried to ignore all the emails (total 1439) to him even though it amounted to mental harassment and stress. Besides sending emails to our client you have also been telling people in the film industry about your affair with him and then called our client a 'silly ex'," the notice read.

What Kangana had to say: The email Id used for the correspondence was sent by Hrithik himself. Her notice also says that it was Hrithik who created a new ID for communication because of his ongoing divorce proceedings. “In an effort to safeguard his name, image and reputation your client (Hrithik) time and again malafidely and in mischief hacked my client's email ID and deleted all the mails sent by him," Kangana's notice said.

THE WHOLE DEAL ABOUT ASPERGER’S SYNDROME

The fight just gets messier. Hrithik claimed Kangana suffered from Asperger’s syndrome which makes her imagine things, leading to yet another controversy about his unawareness of the issue. Parents of kids who actually suffered from it slammed the same on their social media.

Kangana gave it back to the actor and said she wasn’t unknown to his family and was a part of her sister’s birthday party in 2011 and 2012.

A ‘close friend’ of Kangana, who wanted to remain unnamed, clarified Kangana’s side of where the whole Asperger controversy stemmed from. It was when Kangana was approached for a role in ‘Mr. Challu,’ by Reema Kagti. Kangana’s role in the movie was to suffer from the same syndrome where her character is unable to lie. This ‘close friend’ said, “Hrithik visited her that night and she told him about Reema's script ('Mr. Challu'). He responded by pointing out that she also had the same problem and couldn't lie about their relationship. After that the syndrome was mentioned repeatedly, even bringing it up in the notice, despite knowing that it is not a bipolar, medical condition and only reflects a rare straightforwardness.”

In her notice, she brought the point that why Hrithik reacted to the mention of “silly ex” at the first place when his name wasn’t even used in the whole statement. “Your client (Hrithik) is living in his own illusionary narcissist world which starts and ends at self-aggrandizing. Kangana, in her interview about her silly exes, never mentioned the name of your client (Hrithik). It was your client's own unwarranted and uncalled reaction that made people look at him and assume that the 'silly ex' could be your client," the notice said.

Things were settled down post-November 2016, or so people thought. While everyone was quick to form their separate clubs and opinions, it was just the lull before the storm. Kangana then went on record and sparked another controversy by saying that the case is not over and the truth hasn’t been out yet. This was said while her movie Simran was set to release.

And as she went to various interviews as a part of her promotional activities, no opportunity was left untouched to blast the actor. She made fun of his 'daddy’s boy' image and how he uses his power to manipulate things in his own favour.

She even demanded an apology from Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan. And there was dead drop silence once again as Kangana went back into shooting for her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

HRITHIK SPEAKS UP

It was his turn to speak up now. The actor went ahead and gave interviews to a few channels and posted about the same on Facebook. He rubbished the rumours and claims of dating Kangana remained constant. The actor in an interview to Arnab Goswami said, “I will be aggressive in this fight now. I’m first a human being and I’m not going to be shy or apologetic for my emotions. Every single person is afraid of their vulnerabilities. People told me so confidently, that this is good for me because it’s going to give me a bit of a bad boy image. Or that ‘you’re a star.’ But there is a difference. The human being that I was made me realize that I’m a human being who is an actor. Superstardom is an illusion. But what is my truth?"

RECENT DEVELOPMENT

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunanina recently took to her Twitter on Tuesday night to express her support to Kangana. Her tweet read, “I support Kangana all through.”

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

Kangana had maintained that even after all the tussle, Hrithik’s sister Sunanina had been good friends with her. "It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down,” the actress said to Mumbai Mirror.