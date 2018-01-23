Hrithik Roshan kicks off Super 30 on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

After a lot of hue and cry around Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film Super 30, the actor is finally ready to roll. The Kaabil actor took to social media to share the good news on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 22, 2018

The film is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar. Anand is based in Patna and is popular for tutoring IIT aspirants who belong to a less privileged background. In an interview earlier, Anand said, “I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey. I totally trust Vikas with my story and I am confident that he will make a sensible and heartfelt film about me and what I strive to do.”

The actor is leaving no stone unturned for this film. He has reportedly appointed a coach from Bihar to perfect his local accent. In the past this has been achieved by very few, so will Hrithik be able to feature in that list?

However, there is no confirmation on the female lead for Super 30 so far. According to reports, Kumkum Bhagya fame Mrunal Thakur has been approached to play the female lead in the film. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl.