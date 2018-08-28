Hrithik Roshan laughs off linkup rumours with Disha Patani in filmy isshtyle

Ever since his war with Kangana Ranaut got public, Hrithik Roshan has been controversies favourite child. Time and again he grabs headlines for all the wrong reasons. But, the actor has always chosen to stay mum and let the speculations die down by themselves. He has only lent clarification when there has been a dire need to salvage the situation and it seems like he came across one of those times, when he had to step in and speak up.

So, rumours were doing the rounds of gossip mills that Disha Patani is a part of YRF untitled project that also stars her actor-boyfriend Tiger Shroff in it. She apparently left the project owing to Hrithik’s flirtatious ways with her, reports claim further. Yes, the reports state that Hrithik tried to get a bit too close to the actress forcing her to quit. So, he has now taken it in his own hands to slam these reports on Twitter.

‘भास्कर bhaisaab? कहाँ हो? हाल चाल सब? सब ठीक? देखिए, आपकी दुकान ki प्रगति के लिए मेरी तरफ़ से यह ट्वीट. Next time सीधे बोल देना की help चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/f92izpXh1v — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018

However, that’s far from the truth because our sources state that Disha was never signed for any project opposite Hrithik. And the YRF project only has Tiger Shroff’s name locked apart from Mr Roshan. In fact, in a statement, Disha had said, “There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people. It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something this trivial. There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him.”

This makes the picture quite clear!