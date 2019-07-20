Onkar Kulkarni July 20 2019, 4.09 pm July 20 2019, 4.09 pm

Friendship Day is just around the corner. On the special occasion people get together with their pals and party hard. The college campuses are abuzz with celebration where friends tie ‘freindship bands’ to each other. Seems Bollywood’s Super 30 actor is in the pre-celebratory mood of the special day. HR is one actor from Bollywood who has fans from all age groups. The actor has taken his relation with a fan, over and above this fandom. HR is now a ‘friend’ of this girl.

Ahead of Friendship Day, Hrithik has accepted a friendship band from a little fan of his. In an Insta Story shared by the actor, Hrithik is seen interacting with the crowd. The video has been shot at his gym, Cult. To meet and greet the actor, his fans turned up in huge numbers. Hrithik who walks in, is seen interacting with this crowd. However, as the video plays further one can see that it is not just the crowd, but a tiny kid that he is seen to be chatting with.

Hrithik Roshan interacts with his little fan

Hrithik Roshan with the friendship band

As seen in the video, HR moves ahead in the direction of the child and extends his hand to reach out to her. It is here that the kid is seen handing over something to HR. In the post, the actor mentions that it was a friendship band that he received from his fan. What’s interesting is the fact that in the very next Insta Story he posts a picture where the band is seen tied on his wrist. The photo is coupled with a message that has the actor hoping that the tiny fan sees that HR is sporting her band.