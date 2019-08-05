Priyanka Kaul August 05 2019, 6.19 pm August 05 2019, 6.19 pm

It was a heartbreaking moment for all the fans when Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan ended 13 years of their marriage. The two were considered one of the most loved couples of the tinsel town and looked up to as an example of love, commitment, and loyalty. They have been also blessed with two sons named Hrehaan and Hridhaan. But the divorce was not an end of the relationship they shared, above the love-hate; the relationship of friends. Hrithik Roshan recently spoke about the same in an interview with DNA India.

When asked how do the couple manage to be friends and raise their kids despite the soured relation, the actor said, “Even now, some people ask me why I am so good to my ex, and I explain to them that as a father, I am bringing up two men, and they need to know that their mother is loved and respected. They need to learn that two people can be separated but still stand united as a family.” The Krissh actor has been spotted with his ex-wife on multiple occasion like dinners, family outings, etc. and the two continue to be friends for their kids. Even during the Hrithik-Kangana controversy, it was Sussanne who had supported the actor. Even during the recent controversy around Hrithik’s sister Sunaina tweeting that she ‘lives in hell’, Khan had come forward to support the family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne&Hrithik (@sussannehrithik) on Jan 10, 2019 at 1:14am PST

"We do chat a lot even though we don't hang out together anymore. But above all, we are very committed to our children. We are respectful towards each other. When children are involved, it's important to put our differences aside and protect them," Sussanne had said it in an earlier interview.

The two are surely couple goals for real!

Another Bollywood couple who are on cordial terms even after their divorce includes Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan. The couple has a son named Arhaan Khan and they have been bringing him up together. “For Amrita, he's like a brother, and he is a son to my parents. What happened is between us,” Malaika had said according to Indian Today.

The actor has been riding on the success of his latest movie Super 30, which is based on Anand Kumar, a Patna based mathematician.