Divya Ramnani July 08 2019, 11.14 pm July 08 2019, 11.14 pm

It was almost three years ago that the whole Hrithik Roshan vs Kangana Ranaut feud came into the limelight. What started as an alleged love affair on a film’s set has reached to all things controversial and, with each passing day, the uproar has only worsened. Both Hrithik and Kangana, on given occasions, leave no chance to express their opinions about each other. While the Queen star prefers to create havoc with her bold statements, Hrithik, on the other hand, is usually on the calmer side. Recently, Roshan, while promoting Super 30, was quizzed on how he manages to stay away from all the controversies and doesn’t respond despite all the provocation (P.S. We all know who provokes him the most).

Labeling Kangana as one bully, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor said, “I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor. If I withdraw from a film-clash that I know has been pre-designed, then I become a weakling penning a sob story. I have learned to not get affected by either."

Moreover, Roshan also called out all the people who encouraged Kangana’s behaviour. “Although, to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposedly ‘enlightened’ people who praise and often cheer this behaviour in the name of ‘new’ and ‘refreshing audacity’, without any desire to be rational or truthful. They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for six years,” added the actor.

Upon being asked about his legal battle with Kangana, he indirectly called her a stalker. He said, “There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India."

Both Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut were supposed to lock horns at the big screen, as Kangana’s Judgmentall Hai Kya, then called Mental Hai Kya, was pushed to clash with Super 30. However, the Kites actor chose to avoid the mess and preponed his film.