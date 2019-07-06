Priyanka Kaul July 06 2019, 7.04 pm July 06 2019, 7.04 pm

It was indeed a heartbreaking moment for fans when one of the most loved couples of Bollywood - Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan - parted ways. The duo, who headed strong for 14 long years before dating, announced their split and were divorced in 2014. However, this does not stop them from being in touch. Instead of having cold blood, the two share a friendly bond with each other and have been the doting parents to their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne have always maintained a cordial relation in public and speak well of each other. Recently in an interview with GQ magazine, Hrithik was quoted as saying, “In The Prophet, Kahlil Gibran talks about love being a temple that’s held up by two columns. If the columns become one, the temple will topple. The further apart they are, and the stronger they are, the bigger the temple of love. So, you have to respect each other’s individuality. It’s vital to be self-sufficient in your emotional needs. So, anything that comes from the other person is welcome, but you don’t demand it.”

Time and again, Sussanne, too, has come forward in support of the Roshan family at various instances. It was only recently that Hrithik’s sister Sunaina called the Roshan household as like ‘living in hell’. As a sign of support, Sussanne had come out with a post that urged people to respect the Roshan family during tough times. She even called Sunanina to be ‘an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation'.

Check out the post by Sussanne here:

Further, Hrithik said in the interview, “It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flip side of love is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love.”