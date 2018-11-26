Hrithik Roshan pens an emotional piece for 'closest friend' and ex wife Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan left all of us in shock when they decided to call off their 14-year-long marriage in 2013. However, it seems that the divorce has only got the two closer than ever. The ex-flames are often spotted enjoying exotic vacations and movie dates along with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik, who constantly updates his fans about his life via social media, recently dedicated an Instagram post to his ‘closest friend’ Sussanne with a thoughtful caption.

The Kaabil actor shared a series of pictures on Sunday which see Sussanne clicking photos of him with the kids. The post includes pictures of Hrithik and his sons chilling on the beachside. Through his emotional post, the actor penned that ‘it’s possible to stay united’ in a world that is ‘separated by lines and ideas’. He also mentioned that people can remain undivided despite wanting different things in life. Touching, isn’t it?

Hrithik will be next seen in Super 30, based on the biopic of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. He will be clashing with arch-rival Kangana Ranaut as her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be releasing on the same day as Super 30, i.e., January 25.