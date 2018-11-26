image
Monday, November 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Hrithik Roshan pens an emotional piece for 'closest friend' and ex wife Sussanne Khan

Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan pens an emotional piece for 'closest friend' and ex wife Sussanne Khan

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 26 2018, 12.51 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmenthrehaanHridhaanHrithik RoshanKangana ranautManikarnika: The Queen of JhansiSussanne
nextRanbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor in trouble, accused of plagiarism
ALSO READ

Cheat India teaser: Kangana Ranaut aka Jhansi Ki Rani can chill, not much competition with this one

High time Bollywood gives Tiger Shroff an item number!

Shaheen Bhatt: Alia Bhatt was very supportive during my battle with depression