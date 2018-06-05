Hrithik Roshan receives the most unique gift from a fan!

Hrithik Roshan has had us swooning all over him ever since his debut Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. From kids crushing over his Krrish avatar to females going gaga over his Greek God looks, to critics lauding him for his fine acting skills, the star has got quite a fan following. And with this magnitude of fan following, some even go overboard in expressing their love for the star.

The actor was recently presented a memoir of a fan’s many encounters, compiled neatly in a book. His fan, named Pratik Chheda, very adorably collected memories of Hrithik’s career to date, in a book. He then reached on the sets of Super 30. Hrithik quickly called for the fan after being informed about latter’s presence.

"Hrithik was touched by the fan's gesture. Pratik (the fan) expressed to being a diehard fan of Hrithik since his debut film, he wouldn't leave an opportunity of seeing Hrithik and would often visit sets and locations where the actor would be present. Over the years, the fan compiled pictures and memories of all his meetings with Hrithik. Presenting the memoir to Hrithik, he also showed him a tattoo of the Superstar's name inked on his arms. Hrithik was left stunned by his fan's love," said the sources from the sets.

How sweet. Not just the fan’s gesture, but we are also touched with Hrithik’s reaction.

Fans will be treated with a never seen before avatar of Hrithik in his upcoming Super 30, which is a biopic on Anand Kumar, an Indian mathematician of international fame.