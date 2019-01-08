Hrithik Roshan reveals father Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with early stage skin cancer

We are still coping with the fact that some of our favourite actors from Bollywood are battling the dreadful nightmare called cancer. Actor Sonali Bendre, who was in New York for her treatment and recently came home on a break, has put up a great show of bravery all this while as she kept sharing glimpses of her journey. Actor Irrfan Khan, suffering from a Neuroendocrine tumour, is in an indefinite break from acting as he gets treatment in the UK. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is also in NYC, receiving medical help for quite some time now. While none of his family members yer disclosed it, rumours are abuzz that Kapoor is hit with cancer as well. And even as fans are coming to terms with it, here's some more horrible news. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with an early stage Squamous Cell Carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, in his throat.

On Tuesday morning, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share the news, calling it 'surgery day'. "Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it," he writes about his dad, as we see them dressed in their gym attire. In case you're wondering what Squamous Cell Carcinoma is - it's a type of skin cancer wherein an abnormal growth of cells occurs from the in the skin's epidermis layer, which is the outer layer of the skin.

In the past, Hrithik's sister Sunaina has also successfully battled cervical cancer in 2014 and later wrote elaborately about her battle and how her family lent her unconditional strength during the difficult time. As senior Roshan walks the same path, we wish him a super speedy recovery!