Hrithik Roshan shares a happy picture of Rakesh Roshan, post his successful surgery

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan turned 45 on January 10 and the actor got not one, but two reasons to celebrate his special day. The Bang Bang actor took to his Instagram and shared a perfect family snap but are you wondering what was so special about it? Well, it had his super-dad, Rakesh Roshan smiling post a successful surgery! It was on January 8, 2019, when Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, which is an early stage of throat cancer. The filmmaker underwent surgery on the same day, which had gone well.

In the picture, Hrithik Roshan along with all members of the Roshan family celebrated Rakesh Roshan’s victory against cancer. A super-happy Hrithik Roshan can be seen expressing his happiness for all the right reasons. He also thanked everyone for the love and support and mentioned it was a great day. That goes without saying, Hrithik! “And he’s up and about. Power of love!” wrote the actor. Well, Hrithik’s estranged wife and ‘BFF’ Sussanne Khan was missing in the picture but we are sure she is as elated as Hrithik.

However, she did wish him on her Instagram account by sharing a few family snaps from their vacations. A blessed day for Hrithik, indeed!