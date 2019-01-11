Hrithik Roshan shares happy pictures with daddy Rakesh Roshan, says 'we begin again'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took the nation by shock on Tuesday when hee announced that his actor-producer father Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with throat cancer. The filmmaker had to undergo surgery as part of the treatment. Thankfully, it looks like the surgery turned out to be successful and an elated Hrithik can’t keep calm. Going by the pictures, we assume that the senior Roshan was discharged from the hospital on Friday and doting son Hrithik captured the moment to share with fans.

Taking to Twitter in the latter half of the day, Hrithik shared two pictures from the hospital in which we see his father walking in the corridor with his wife Pinky, indicating that he's taking this battle with the deadly disease head on. “We begin again,” read a part of his caption which goes so well with the pictures. Just a day before, the actor rang in his 45th birthday and he decided to celebrate his special day in the company of his father and other family members. In the picture shared by him, we saw Rakesh with a catheter attached to his nose.

And he’s up and about😊 Power of love! Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through. Today was a great day. pic.twitter.com/p4DPNokTgO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2019

Multiple celebrities showered Hrithik and his dad with good-wishes, including PM Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister wrote that he is ‘praying for the good health of Rakesh and called him a ‘fighter’.