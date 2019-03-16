image
Sunday, March 17th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Hrithik Roshan gets candid on stammering issue, reveals that he practices everyday to overcome it

Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan shares his struggle with stammering, says practices everyday to overcome it

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   March 16 2019, 7.42 pm
back
Akshay KumarBollywoodEntertainmentHrithik RoshanKangana ranautShahrukh KhanStammering
nextVicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi are no more a 'couple'?

within