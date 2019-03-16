Hrithik Roshan shares his struggle with stammering, says practices everyday to overcome it

Looking at the top Bollywood stars and their lifestyles feel like a dream. But it is not a cakewalk for any actor to make it big in the industry. From stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and many more, they all have had their own share of rejections and struggles. The list also includes the Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan, whose story is an inspiration for all. The actor has had a long struggle with stammering and still practices every day to overcome his speech issue.

Hrithik has been reportedly approached to become the brand ambassador of The Indian Stammering Association. During a meeting with the team, he spoke at length about the issue. “I’d practise every day to overcome the speech issue, I still do for an hour at least so that I can control the secondary actions like twitching and all. The unacceptability to stammering was not only bothersome in my childhood but prevailed till 2012, long after I had become a film star,” Mumbai Mirror quoted him as saying.

The actor also recalled the time when he had to go to Dubai to accept an award. For his acceptance speech, he had to practice hard to say the word ‘Dubai’ and eventually did manage to deliver it without difficulty.

Back in September 2018, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan also threw light on her brother’s problem of stammering in her blog post.

“He defeated another major hurdle in life and that was overcoming or rather finding a way to live with his stammer. He says it has been his greatest battle. I remember watching him at the age of 13 as he would sit and read aloud for hours, sometimes alone in the bathroom every single day, morning and night without fail. For 22 years I saw him do this,” she said.

Inspiring and how!