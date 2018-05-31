Hrithik Roshan shoots for an ad at Mehboob Studios. VIEW PICS

Our shutterbugs recently spotted Hrithik Roshan at Mehboob Studios. The actor was probably shooting for an ad. Though we don't know what was he endorsing, he wore a pair of track pants from his clothing lineup HRX. Hence, it looks like he shot for his brand only! The actor wore a sleeveless, red tee and grey pants that he teamed with blackish grey sneakers.

To Hrithik, fitness is of utmost importance. He swears by the idea of being the best version of himself. No wonder he can give any younger actor a run for their money!

In fact, that is also the philosophy his brand follows!

Hrithik will be next seen in Super 30. The film is based upon mathematician Anand Kumar from Bihar, who provides free guidance for IIT to economically less privileged students. Kumar has been covered by numerous British publications before.

Apart from that, Hrithik's Krrish 4 is also in the pipeline. If reports are to be believed, then the film goes on floor towards the end of 2018. “My father has just got the seed of the project. We need to sit down, work out and develop the script. That will take time," he earlier said, while discussing the project.